Piyush Goyal vows continued good governance on Moody's rating cheer

New Delhi: Buoyed by India's rating upgrade by Moody's, Railway and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the government will stay on the path of good governance and focus on effective delivery to people.

He said the rating upgrade, and improvement in ease of doing business ranking, culminate into bringing confidence into India growth story.

The US-based Moody's has upgraded India's sovereign rating after a gap of 13 years to Baa2 with a stable outlook. The rating action implies India is investment grade with moderate credit risk, which is two notches above the junk grade.

"Our dharma is to stay on path of good governance and effective delivery to people of India. Endorsements, rating upgrade, certification, surveys, election results are incidental. We are working for people of India and people have endorsed us," Goyal said.

He said the number of BJP-supported government went up from six in 2014, to 18 today. "By next month they will be 19. and we are fast transitioning to a corruption free and Congress free India in the years to come," he said.

Goyal said the election results in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be phenomenal.

"In Himachal Pradesh, there are some people who are predicting as high as 58-60 seats for BJP. In Gujarat, people have seen the delivery of good governance for 22 years and I wouldn't be at all hesitant to predict a 150 plus tally for BJP in Gujarat," he said.

Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are due next month.