PM Modi asks chief secretaries to increase GST registration

On Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Prime Minister Modi said the portal has improved transparency, and has reduced wasteful expenditure. 

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 23:24

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked all the Chief Secretaries to boost efforts to increase registration under Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Chairing his twenty-first interaction through PRAGATI, Prime Minister Modi said that the apprehensions with regard to GST have been proven to be unfounded, and a smooth transition has happened.

He asked all Chief Secretaries to further boost efforts to increase registration under GST, and to achieve a quantum jump in this regard within a month.

The first twenty meetings of PRAGATI- the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation- have seen a cumulative review of 183 projects with a total investment of Rs. 8.79 lakh crore.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of using latest available technology, to streamline the process, and reach global standards in this regard.

Resolution of Public Grievances has also been reviewed in 17 sectors.

Prime Minister Modi reviewed the progress towards handling and resolution of grievances related to patents and trademarks. He noted the improvement in performance, asked the concerned officers to work towards further expediting the processing of patent and trademark applications.

Officials explained the steps taken towards speeding up the grant of patents and trademarks, including enhanced manpower.Prime Minister Modi also reviewed the progress of the Smart Cities Mission. He appreciated the participation of cities in the challenge route. 

He further asserted about the challenges before everyone is now to ensure implementation and expeditious completion of the work in the 90 identified cities, with high quality.

Reviewing the progress of the Forest Rights Act, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of using space technology to determine the rights of tribal communities, and settle claims expeditiously.

On Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Prime Minister Modi said the portal has improved transparency, and has reduced wasteful expenditure. 

He asked the Chief Secretaries of all States to give priority to GeM in government procurements.

Prime Minister Modi also reviewed the progress of nine vital infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 56,000 crore in the railway, road, power and oil pipeline and health sectors, spread over several states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, and Kerala.

The projects reviewed today, include the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor, and construction of four new AIIMS at Manglagiri in Andhra Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal, Nagpur in Maharashtra, and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. 

