PM Modi likely to flag off new bi-weekly Humsafar Express from Katihar to New Delhi

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Apr 10, 2018, 14:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi  is likely to flag off a new bi-weekly train Humsafar Express connecting Katihar to New Delhi and a number of other railway schemes during his visit to Bihar`s Champaran district on Tuesday.

Humsafar Express is an all-AC ‘affordable’ luxury train for the common man and was announced in the Railway Budget 2016. The train has air-conditioned 3-tier coaches.

Modi is also likely launch electrification work of Motihari-Muzaffarpur rail line and doubling of Muzaffarpur-Narkatiyaganj railway track.
 
Modi will dedicate to the nation a locomotive developed at the Electric Locomotive Factory, a collaboration between India and France, in Madhepura.

The Prime Minister's visit is a part of the concluding celebration of Champaran Satyagraha centenary launched by the Bihar Government in April last year where he will address "Swachchh Bharat Mission" volunteers

Mahatma Gandhi had set off on his Champaran satyagraha in 1917 in protest against atrocities on Indigo planters.

With Agency Inputs

