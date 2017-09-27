PM Modi reviews banking, GST, 9 infra projects at Pragati interaction

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the progress towards handling and resolution of grievances related to the banking sector.

Modi also reviewed the progress of nine infrastructure projects in the railway, road, power, coal and gas pipeline sectors, spread over several states including Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Manipur, Mizoram, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Delhi. The India Myanmar Friendship Bridge was also reviewed. These projects are cumulatively worth over 37000 crore rupees.

On GST, Modi said that while traders across the country are positive and are accepting this new taxation arrangement, they need handholding so that their problems can be resolved.

He urged the chief secretaries to use the district administration in this regard, so that small traders are facilitated to access and adopt the new system. He reiterated that small businesses must register with the GST network, to take advantage of business opportunities. He said that the common man and the trader must benefit from this path breaking decision.

Chairing his twenty-second interaction through PRAGATI - the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, Modi asked the secretary, financial services, to look at ways to increase the use of RuPay debit cards that have been issued to Jan Dhan account holders.

Modi also called for sustained efforts to boost digital payments and work towards a less cash society.

The first twenty one meetings of PRAGATI have seen a cumulative review of 190 projects with a total investment of Rs. 8.94 lakh crore. Resolution of Public Grievances has also been reviewed in 17 sectors.

He reviewed the progress of the National Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY), and the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan (Accessible India Campaign) for the Divyang.