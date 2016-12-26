close
PM Modi to meet economists, govt officials today; budget, demonetisation key issues

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 10:21
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet economists and senior government officials on Monday, as per reports by CNNNEWS18.

It will be the first such meeting after the central government announced demonetisation on November 8.

In this meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seeking views of the experts on budget 2017-18 as well along with discussing about note ban, the media reports tell.

As per the Indian Express, the likley invitees for the meeting are all NITI Aayog members, secretary-level officers from the Commerce and Finance ministries, and senior economists such as NIPFP (National Institute of Public Finance and Policy) Director Rathin Roy; Credit Suisse Managing Director Neelkant Mishra; and Chairman, Oxus Investments, Surjit Bhalla among others.

First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 10:21
