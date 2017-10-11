PM Modi's Economic advisory council to meet for first time today

New Delhi: The first meeting of the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) will be held on Wednesday.

The meeting will kick off at 11.30 am at NITI Aayog.

The Council will address all issues of emergent importance, will engage with a broad spectrum of stakeholders and formulate advice accordingly.

The Council was set up with the approval of the Prime Minister last month and comprises reputed economists and experts. These include Dr. Bibek Debroy, Member, NITI Aayog as the Chairman, Shri. Ratan P. Watal, Principal Adviser, NITI Aayog as Member Secretary and Dr. Surjit Bhalla, Dr. Rathin Roy and Dr. Ashima Goyal as part time members.

With the constitution of the Council, the Government has set up a unique independent institutional mechanism. This is mandated to analyze all critical issues, economic or otherwise referred to it by the Prime Minister and advising him thereon.

It is also required to address issues of macro-economic importance and presenting views thereon.

In accordance with this mandate, the Council held a brainstorming session with stakeholders on Monday at NITI Aayog in the run up to the first meeting of the Council.