Narendra Modi in Russia: PM invites global businesses to invest, says sky is the limit in India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited global businesses to invest in sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, defence and services, saying India was never a better investment destination than it is now.

"The sky is the limit in India. You can venture here in any area you want (to do business), " Modi told a global audience in his plenary address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This is the first time that an Indian Prime Minister is attending the SPIEF forum, which is held annually in St. Petersburg, Russia's second largest city and President Vladimir Putin's hometown.

Modi said that his government's journey toward developing India is built on investments in infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing and services.

The Prime Minister said, "We have removed over 1,200 laws that are obsolete in today's context. This is a manifestation of our belief in 'minimum government."

