PM Narendra Modi hopes for comprehensive discussions during Budget session

New Delhi: Ahead of the start of the Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoped for a comprehensive discussion in Parliament.

He noted that in the last few days, the government has held discussions with all political parties to ensure that House proceedings are not disrupted.

There should be comprehensive discussion for welfare of society, Modi told reporters outside Parliament.

The Prime Minister said he has faith that all factions will come together in Parliament for welfare of society.

He said it is the first time that the Union Budget is being presented on February 1. Modi recalled that while budgets were earlier presented at 5 in the evening, it was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who advanced it to morning.

"Today, a new tradition will begin. First, the budget is being advanced by nearly a month. And second, Rail Budget in being incorporated into this. There will be discussion on this also and the benefits that it will have in the coming times," he said.

After the Winter Session was washed out due to protests over demonetisation, Modi had yesterday reached out to the opposition at an all-party meeting called here yesterday.

The meeting was attended by all major parties except Trinamool Congress, which has been unhappy over the note ban and arrest of its MPs in chit fund cases.