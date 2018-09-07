हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Niti Aayog's first Global Mobility Summit - MOVE

Before his address to the 2500-odd group of distinguished members present, he took a walk through the virtual digital exhibition at the summit in Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Niti Aayog&#039;s first Global Mobility Summit - MOVE

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the first ever Global Mobility Summit - MOVE organised by Niti Aayog. The two-day summit on September 7 and 8 will be attended by union ministers including Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, several CEOs from India and abroad.

Before his address to the 2500-odd group of distinguished members present, he took a walk through the virtual digital exhibition at the summit in Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

The opening remarks at the summit were given by Niti Aayog Chairman Amitabh and Kant and Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar. 

The themes for the summit include maximizing underutilised assets and infrastructure for both passengers and services; comprehensive electrification and alternative fuels; reinventing public transport; goods transport and logistics; data analytics and mobility.

To summit is being organised to showcase innovation and to build a platform to shape the future of mobility. Stakeholders from across the sectors of mobility and transportation have gathered for the summit with an aim to co-create a public interest framework to revolutionise transport. 

The summit aims to bring the government, industry, academia, civil society and media to together set the base for a transport system which is safe; clean, shared and connected; and affordable, accessible and inclusive.

The Summit is addressing challenges through two major channels: The core summit and paralled events that have been organised. It aims to leverage a number of unique features of India's mobility ecosystem.

The core summit will consist of focused high-level panel discussions around both foundational and cutting-edge aspects of mobility. It will facilitate discussions between key players in the mobility ecosystem on the barriers, enablers and opportunities for transport markets, such as low emission vehicles, future fuels and intelligent transport. 

Parallel events will allow a greater diversity of stakeholders to conduct smaller-scale, in-depth and personalized conversations around specific topics of expertise. Together, the Move Summit will seek to integrate India's efforts around sustainable development, urbanization, clean energy and more, through the unique lens of mobility.

Tags:
Narendra ModiNiti AayogGlobal Mobility SummitNiti Aayog MOVE

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close