Sikkim airport

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Sikkim's first airport

The foundation stone of the greenfield airport was laid in 2009.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Sikkim&#039;s first airport

Gangtok/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sikkim's first airport on Monday. The aerodrome at Pakyong is around 33 km from Gangtok.

The foundation stone of the greenfield airport was laid in 2009.

Modi is also scheduled to address a gathering at St. Xavier's School at Pakyong later in the day.

The prime minister reached here on Sunday evening in an MI-8 chopper from Bagdogra and was received by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and others at Libing Army Helipad. He was given a gun salute by the Army there.

From the Army helipad, the prime minister's entourage travelled around 5 km to the Raj Bhawan where he stayed for the night.

With PTI Inputs

