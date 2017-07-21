PM reviews progress of UDAY, mines auction

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on a roadmap for faster operationalisation of mines post their auction, the PMO said on Friday.

During a presentation on coal mine and mineral block auctions made by senior government officials, "the Prime Minister emphasised on a roadmap for faster operationalisation of mines, post-auction," the Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

The prime minister also called for greater coordination between all mineral-related departments during the survey and mapping of geological potential regions.

Modi also reviewed the progress of the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY), the release said.

Senior government officials briefed him on aspects such as addressing of debt, monitoring frameworks, improvement in financial parameters, operational achievements, and consumer empowerment, it said.

Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal, and senior officials from the PMO, NITI Aayog and other ministries were present during the meeting.