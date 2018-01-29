President Ram Nath Kovind kicks off Budget Session of Parliament; says target is to ensure housing for all by 2022

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind`s address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday marked the beginning of the Budget Session 2018.

President Kovind exuded confidence that the government will be able to provide a house to every poor and homeless household by the year 2022.

Delivering his maiden address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, he said, “With a sensitive approach towards providing housing with availability of water-electricity-toilet facility to all, my government is targeting to provide a house to every poor and homeless household by the year 2022”

Kovind also made it clear that the Narendra Modi government will do everything for to empower the minorities but not appease them. He said that the law to ban instant triple talaq will soon become a law and the Muslim women can live a life free of fear and dignity.

"My government tabled a bill on Triple Talaq in Parliament and I hope it will become a law soon. After the law comes into force, the Muslim daughter and sister can live a life free of fear and dignuity," he said.

He also spoke about the introduction of Goods and Services Tax to bring in transparency and make tax system easier.

The President also pitched for simultaneous elections to Parliament and state assemblies, saying there was a need to discuss and build a consensus among all parties on the possibility of holding simultaneous polls.

Kovind further added that the Central government is committed towards doubling the farmers' income by 2022.

He said that farmer markets across the country are being connected online and so far, farm products worth more than Rs 36,000 crore have been sold through eNAM - the digital National Agriculture Market.

"It is the result of the hard work of farmers, there has been a record production of more than 275 million tonnes food grains and over 300 million tonnes of fruits and vegetables," he said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, union ministers, BJP President Amit Shah, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi were among others present in the Central Hall when Kovind delivered his first speech.