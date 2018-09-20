हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Price of tea, coffee served on trains hiked from Rs 7 to Rs 10

New Delhi: Indian Railways have decided to hike the prices of tea and coffee in trains. The hike in prices of these hot beverages will be implemented with immediate effect, Railways issuing a circular to all the zones said.

As per the revised rates, 150 ml cup of tea with tea bag which was earlier priced at Rs 7 has now been revised to Rs 10. Similarly, a 150 ml coffee using instant powder mix has also been tagged at Rs 10.

The Railways circular said that ready-made standard tea will be continued to be sold at Rs 5 per cup.

The revision in prices are inclusive of GST. Railway in its circular wrote, "Since the tariff of standard food items fixed and notified earlier are inclusive of applicable taxes as per prevailing Central/State Government instructions from time to time i.e, service tax on outdoor catering/GST since introduction, the revised tariff of tea/coffee is also inclusive of GST as per the extant instructions. Therefore licensee/service providers will not collect any amount other than the fixed tariff.

