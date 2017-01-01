close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Prices of diesel in 10 major cities

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 22:50
Prices of diesel in 10 major cities

New Delhi: Diesel price was hiked by Rs 97 paise per litre (excluding state levies) on Sunday.  Here are the updated prices of diesel  in 10 major Indian cities:

Applicable from Midnight of January 01, 2017 and January 02, 2017.

Cities Prices (Rs./Litre)
Delhi 57.82
Kolkata 60.06
Mumbai 63.61
Chennai 59.47
Agartala 54.60
Ambala 56.49
Bengaluru 60.65
Bhopal 64.03
Chandigarh 57.65
Jammu 57.95

 

First Published: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 22:50
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

Top 10 countries in ease of doing business

TOP VIDEOS

Luxury cars to be launched in 2017

Bykes to be launched in 2017

Technology 2017 : An overview of which technology and electronic gadgets rocked year 2016

Technology 2017 : An overview of which technology and electronic gadgets rocked year 2016, Part-III

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.