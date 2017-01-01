Prices of diesel in 10 major cities
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 22:50
New Delhi: Diesel price was hiked by Rs 97 paise per litre (excluding state levies) on Sunday. Here are the updated prices of diesel in 10 major Indian cities:
Applicable from Midnight of January 01, 2017 and January 02, 2017.
|Cities
|Prices (Rs./Litre)
|Delhi
|57.82
|Kolkata
|60.06
|Mumbai
|63.61
|Chennai
|59.47
|Agartala
|54.60
|Ambala
|56.49
|Bengaluru
|60.65
|Bhopal
|64.03
|Chandigarh
|57.65
|Jammu
|57.95
