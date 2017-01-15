Prices of diesel in 10 major Indian cities
Prices of diesel in 10 major metro-cities (Rs./Litre)
Applicable from Midnight of January 15, 2017 and January 16, 2017
|City
|Price (Rs/Lire)
|Delhi
|59.02
|Kolkata
|61.27
|Mumbai
|64.89
|Chennai
|60.73
|Agartala
|55.77
|Bengaluru
|61.88
|Bhopal
|65.28
|Chandigarh
|58.81
|Guwahati
|61.03
|Jammu
|59.09
