close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Prices of diesel in 10 major Indian cities

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 23:12
Prices of diesel in 10 major Indian cities

Prices of diesel in 10 major metro-cities (Rs./Litre)

Applicable from Midnight of January 15, 2017 and January 16, 2017

City Price (Rs/Lire)
Delhi 59.02
Kolkata 61.27
Mumbai 64.89
Chennai 60.73
Agartala 55.77
Bengaluru 61.88
Bhopal 65.28
Chandigarh 58.81
Guwahati 61.03
Jammu 59.09

 

First Published: Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 23:12
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

Top 10 countries in ease of doing business

TOP VIDEOS

Zeegnition : Review of Maruti Ignis

Zeegnition : Review of Ducati XDiavel

Natarajan Chandrasekaran apponted as the new chairman of Tata Sons

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.