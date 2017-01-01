close
Prices of petrol in 10 major cities

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 22:16
Petrol price was hiked by Rs 1.29 per litre (excluding state levies) on Sunday.  Here are the updated prices of petrol in 10 major Indian cities:

Applicable from Midnight of January 01, 2017 and January 02, 2017

Cities Prices (Rs./Litre)
Delhi 70.60
Kolkata 73.13
Mumbai 76.91
Chennai 70.07
Agartala 64.20
Amabala 68.44
Bengaluru 73.92
Bhopal 76.17
Chandigarh 69.51
Jammu 71.07

 

First Published: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 21:58
