Prices of petrol in 10 major cities
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 22:16
Petrol price was hiked by Rs 1.29 per litre (excluding state levies) on Sunday. Here are the updated prices of petrol in 10 major Indian cities:
Applicable from Midnight of January 01, 2017 and January 02, 2017
|Cities
|Prices (Rs./Litre)
|Delhi
|70.60
|Kolkata
|73.13
|Mumbai
|76.91
|Chennai
|70.07
|Agartala
|64.20
|Amabala
|68.44
|Bengaluru
|73.92
|Bhopal
|76.17
|Chandigarh
|69.51
|Jammu
|71.07
First Published: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 21:58
