Prices of petrol in 10 major Indian cities
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 23:03
Prices of non-branded Petrol in 10 major Indian cities
(Rs./Litre)
Applicable from Midnight of January 15, 2017 and January 16, 2017
|City
|Prices
|Delhi
|71.14
|Kolkata
|73.66
|Mumbai
|77.46
|Chennai
|70.61
|Aizwal
|66.08
|Begaluru
|75.70
|Chandigarh
|71.17
|Gandhinagar
|72.63
|Jammu
|72.64
|Trivandrum
|74.88
