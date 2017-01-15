close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 23:03
Prices of petrol in 10 major Indian cities

Prices of non-branded Petrol in 10 major Indian cities 

(Rs./Litre)

Applicable from Midnight of January 15, 2017 and January 16, 2017

City Prices
Delhi 71.14
Kolkata 73.66
Mumbai 77.46
Chennai 70.61
Aizwal 66.08
Begaluru 75.70
Chandigarh 71.17
Gandhinagar 72.63
Jammu 72.64
Trivandrum 74.88

 

First Published: Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 23:03
