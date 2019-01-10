हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Public Enterprises Survey 2017

Public Enterprises Survey 2017-18: Major highlights of CPSEs performance

Check out the major highlights of the performance of CPSEs.

New Delhi: The Public Enterprises Survey 2017-18 on the performance of Central Public Sector Enterprises, was tabled in both the Houses of Parliament last month.

The Survey, brought out by the Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Heavy Industries and  Public Enterprises said that there were 339 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) in 2017-18, out of which 257 were in operation. Remaining 82 of the CPSEs were under construction.

Here are the major highlights of the performance of CPSEs:

Total paid up capital in 339 CPSEs as on March, 2018 stood at Rs.2,49,988 crore as compared to Rs.2,32,161 crore as on March, 2017 (331 CPSEs), showing a growth of 7.68 percent. Total investment (financial) in all CPSEs was at Rs. 13,73,412 crore as on March, 2018 compared to Rs 12,45,819 crore as on March, 2017, recording a growth of 10.24 percent. Capital Employed in all CPSEs stood at Rs. 23,15,707 crore on March, 2018 compared to Rs.21,66,801 crore in the previous year showing a growth of 6.87  percent.

Total Gross Revenue from operation of all CPSEs during 2017-18 stood at Rs. 21,55,948 crore compared to Rs. 19,55,675 crore in the last financial year showing a growth of 10.24  percent. Total Income of all CPSEs during 2017-18 was at Rs. 20,33,732 crore compared to Rs. 18, 22,184 crore in 2016-17, showing a growth of 11.61 percent. Profit of profit making CPSEs (184 CPSEs) stood at Rs. 1,59,635 crore during 2017-18 compared to Rs. 1,52,978 crore in 2016-17 showing a growth in profit by 4.35 percent. Loss of loss incurring CPSEs (71 CPSEs) stood at Rs.31,261 crore in 2017-18 as against Rs.27,480 crore in 2016-17 showing increase in loss by 13.76  percent

Overall net profit of all 257 CPSEs stood at Rs.1,28,374 crore compared to Rs. 1,25,498 crore showing a growth in overall profit of 2.29 percent. Reserves and surplus of all CPSEs stood at Rs. 9,42,295 crore as on March, 2018 compared to Rs.9,20,981 as on March, 2017, registering an increase by 2.31  percent. Net worth of all CPSEs went up from Rs.10,83,942 crore to Rs.11,26,782 crore showing an increase of 3.95 percent. Contribution of CPSEs to Central Exchequer decreased from Rs. 3,60,815 crore to Rs. 3,50,052 crore showing a decrease of 2.98 percent. Foreign exchange earnings through exports of goods and services stood at Rs. 86,980 crore in 2017-18 as against Rs. 87,768 crore in 2016-17, showing decrease of 0.90 percent.

Foreign exchange expenditure on imports and royalty, know-how, consultancy, interest and other expenditure stood at Rs. 4,96,581 crore in 2017-18 as against Rs. 4,38,996 crore in 2016-17, showing an increase of 13.12 percent. 10.88 lakh persons (excluding casual and contractual workers) were employed in 2017-18 compared to 11.35 lakh in 2016-17, showing a reduction in strength of employees by 4.14 percent.

Salary and wages in all CPSEs stood at Rs. 1,57,621 crore in 2017-18 against Rs. 1,40,956 crore in 2016-17 showing a growth of 11.82 percent. Total Market Capitalization (M-Cap) of 52 CPSEs traded on stock exchanges of India is Rs.15,22,041 crore as on 31.03.2018 as compared to Rs. 15,18,920 crore as on 31.03.2017 showing an increase of 0.21 percent. M-Cap of CPSEs as percent of BSE M-Cap decreased from 12.50 percent as on March, 2017 to 10.70 percent as on March, 2018.

