Railway doubles compensation for train accident victims

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to revise the amounts of compensation payable in respect of death and Injuries to the passengers involved in accidents and untoward incidents.

In the revised compensation rules the amount in all the categories have been doubled with respect to the existing amounts.

As per the revised compensation rules, compensation in case of death has been doubled from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

The new rules will come into effect from 1st January 2017.

This has been done by amending “The Railway Accidents and Untoward Incidents (Compensation) Rules, 1990”.

The new amended rules are being now referred to as “The Railway Accidents and Untoward Incidents (Compensation) Rules, 2016”.