Indian Railways

Railway passengers to get SMS alert 20 minutes before their destination arrives

The destination alert will be provided to the passengers on select trains during between 11 pm and 7 am.

New Delhi: Indian Railways is starting a destination alert facility for its reserved passengers wherein they will get an SMS alert on their mobile phone 20 minutes before the actual arrival of the destination/station.

The destination alert will be provided to the passengers on select trains during between 11 pm and 7 am, Minister of State of Railways, Rajen Gohain has said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

“Destination alert facility is also available through 139 wherein reserved passengers can set destination alert on 139 Railway Enquiry Service Interactive Voice Response (IVR), 139 Railway Enquiry service with assistance from customer service executive and through SMS 139 with one simple keyword,” a ministry release said.

The user receives a confirmation message on his mobile number as destination alert call has been set on your mobile number for destination station name.

Among many other passengers-friendly moves taken by the Indian Railways are introduction of Sarathi Seva to help old and disabled passengers requiring assistance at the station and strengthen the existing services for enabling passengers to book Battery Operated Car (BOC), porter services etc. on a paid basis in addition to the existing pick up and drop and wheelchair services.

Provision of Yatri Mitra Sewa can be availed at major stations for enabling passengers to book wheelchair services cum porter services.

Railways has also enhanced the existing combined quota earmarked for Senior Citizens, pregnant women and female passengers 45 years of age and above to 6 lower berths per coach in Sleeper, 3 lower berths per coach in 3AC and 3 lower berths per coach in 2AC class. Further, in Rajdhani, Duronto and fully Air Conditioned/Express trains, the number of lower berths has been increased to 4 lower berths per coach.

Indian Railways

