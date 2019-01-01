Railways announces over 13,000 jobs for Junior Engineers, DMS and CMA

New Delhi: The Indian Railways in one of the biggest recruitment drive has announced that it is going to offer more than 13,000 job vacancies for interested and eligible aspirants for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (IT), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has tweeted:

नये साल के अवसर पर मोदी सरकार का तोहफा : भारतीय रेल 1 लाख से अधिक नौकरियों के बाद युवाओं के लिए लेकर आ रही है 13,000 से अधिक और नौकरियों के अवसर, अधिक जानकारी के लिए नीचे दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करेंhttps://t.co/moGob8NwGM pic.twitter.com/AtG9jk2srA — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 1, 2019

Candidates who wish to know more about the jobs on offer can either visit the official website of Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in or simply check the information mentioned below to know more.

Date and time of closing of online registration: January 31 (23.59 hours)

Total number of vacancies: 13487

Number of Vacancies and post

Junior Engineer: 12844

Junior Engineer (Information Technology): 29

Depot Material Superintendent : 227

Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant : 387

“Further, it may be noted that, category wise vacancies indicated above as well as the Railway wise and designation wise furnished as Annexure - B in the Detailed CEN published on the websites of RRBs on 29 - 12 - 2018 , are provisional and may increase or decrease in total or in specific Units/ Communities/ Posts at later stage depending upon the actual needs of the Railway Administration,” an official release said.