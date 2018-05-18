Railways fits specially designed aerators in basin-taps of Tejas Express

New Delhi: The Bhusawal Division of Indian Railways has fitted specially designed aerators in basin-taps of Tejas Express as a step towards conservation of water.

“Conservation of water in enroute consumption is not only an effective way to avoid enroute watering complaints in coaching trains but is also a small but significant step in conserving the precious resource of water,” the ministry said in a release.

“The aerators through their fine pores break the stream of incoming water into fine water sub-streams. Hence, while the outflowing water is sufficient for utilisation towards cleanliness, the aerators prevent wastage of water by reducing excess water flow,” it added.

The aerators are to be fitted as a one-time measure and have been fitted in existing taps of Tejas Express without any modification or replacements of available taps.

The high speed, air-conditioned Tejas Express, boasts of several ultra modern facilities onboard. Tejas Express is a state of the art train capable of running at the speed of 200 kmph with ultra modern amenities.

Equipped with CCTV cameras besides smoke and fire detection system, the 19-coach Tejas train has bio- vacuum toilets and GPS-based passenger information display system.

Since the train is equipped with better facilities, the fare is slightly higher as compared to normal mail/express service. There are comfortable seating arrangements and each seat has LED TV with touch control system and call bell facilities.

There are tea and coffee vending machines and snack tables at each coach as catering facility for passengers in the new designed coaches.