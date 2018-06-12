हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rail Madad

Railways launches 'Rail Madad' app for passenger grievance redressal

The application allows a passenger to register a complaint with minimum inputs.

New Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has launched 'Rail Madad' application to expedite and streamline passenger grievance redressal.

The Railway Passenger Grievance Redressal and Management System (RPGRAMS), developed by Northern Railway (Delhi Division) comprises many novel features including ‘Rail Madad’, an official statement said.

The Rail Madad--Mobile Application for Desired Assistance During Travel, allows passengers to lodge complaints through mobile application/web platform, and enables them to check real-time feedback on the status of redressal of their complaints.

The application allows a passenger to register a complaint with minimum inputs. A unique ID is issued thereafter. It then relays the complaint online to relevant officials for immediate action. The action taken on the complaint is then relayed back to the passenger through SMS.

“RPGRAMS integrates all the passenger complaints received from multiple modes (14 offline/online modes currently) on a single platform, analyzes them holistically and generates various types of management reports which enable the top management to continuously monitor the pace of grievance redressal as well as evaluate the performance of field units/ trains/ stations on various parameters viz cleanliness, catering, amenities etc. It also identifies weak/deficient areas and laggard trains/stations for undertaking focussed corrective actions,” the  statement said.

Here are the salient features of the Rail MADAD app

  • Rail MADAD (Mobile Application for Desired Assistance During travel) registers a complaint with minimum inputs from passenger(option of photo also available), issues unique ID instantly and relays the complaint online to relevant field officials for immediate action. The  action taken on complaint is also relayed to passenger through SMS, thus fast tracking the entire process of redressal of complaints through digitisation.
  • Rail MADAD also displays various helpline numbers (e.g., Security, Child helpline etc) and provides direct calling facility for immediate assistance in one easy step
  • All modes of  filing complaints including offline and online modes are being integrated on a single platform, therefore the resultant management reports present a holistic picture of weak/deficient areas and  enable focused corrective action by officials concerned.
  • The data analysis would also generate trends on various performance parameters of a selected train/station like cleanliness, amenities etc thus making managerial decision more precise and effective.
  • Hierarchy based dashboard/reports will be available for management at Division /Zonal/Railway board level and sent through auto email to every concerned officer weekly
