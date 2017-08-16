Railways Ministry to observe “Rail Swachhta Pakhwada” from 16th to 31st August –Details here

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways is observing ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ across its entire network starting Wednesday. The Swachhta Pakhwada will go on till 31st August 2017.

This period was allotted to Ministry of Railways by the Nodal Ministry for ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ namely ‘Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation’.



Detailed guidelines for the ‘Pakhwada’ have been formulated and circulated to each unit of Indian Railways and the entire network is gearing up to observe the ‘Pakhwada’ in the most effective manner.

Railway Minister Shri Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu has instructed the Railway Administration to make this Pakhwada a grand success and to give special focus on cleanliness at Railway Stations and in Trains throughout the ‘Pakhwada’.

He has also directed that Officers and Staff of all departments should be made aware of this campaign and should be substantially involved in various activities during ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’. NGOs and other Organisations involved in similar activities may also be associated during this period.



The ‘Pakhwada’ has been named as “Rail Swachhta Pakhwada”. Each date of the ‘Pakhwada’ has been associated with a particular theme pertaining to cleanliness. The detailed theme-wise schedule is given below.



16/08/2017: Swachh Awareness: Pakhwada would be started by administering Swachhta pledge to Railway staff and safai karamacharis. On this day Parbhat Pheris should be taken out in the morning with the slogan “Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat” with a view to raise awareness of all railway employees and their families to ensure cleanliness in the vicinity of their habitat. Nukkad Nataks can be organized with the help of NGOs, Religious bodies and School children for creating awareness about cleanliness. Workshops and training programmes should be conducted for EnHM officers and staff. The officers and staff of other departments involved in passenger services should also be part of the training programmes. They should also be briefed on objectives and content of Swachhta Pakhwada.



17/08/2017: Swachh Samwad (Cleanliness dialogue/Public): All DRMs should organize seminars on Sanitation and upkeep of railway stations by involving NGOs, Charitable institutions, Scouts & Guides, Unions and all employees to undertake cleanliness drive on their nearest railway stations. Passengers and other Stakeholders should also be involved. Painting & Poster competitions on the theme of cleanliness should be organized in schools.



18/08/2017: Swachh Samwad (Cleanliness dialogue/In-house): Seminars and Workshops should be organized on Sanitation and upkeep of Railway Colonies and other Institutions on Railway premises. Cleanliness awareness campaign to be organized by displaying Anti-littering notices in all the institutions on the Railway premises like Railway Colonies, Rest Houses and Dormitories, Running Rooms, Hospitals and Health Units, Colleges and Schools. For this use of CCTVs, awareness posters and slogans, Nukkar shows etc. may be undertaken. Awareness should be made through Public Announcements System and through posters encouraging more and more use of paperless travel in all classes of travel. Feedback may be taken from travelling public regarding cleanliness awareness including messages on 139.



19/08/2017: Swachh Stations (Clean Stations): Intensive Cleanliness drive at all A1 and A category stations should be undertaken. Availability and working of cleaning machines, tools & plants, protective gears for cleaning staff must be ensured. Adequate provision of dustbins at stations is to be ensured. At A1 & A category stations, separate dustbins shall be provided for segregated collection of waste in terms of extant Board’s instructions. A campaign for ‘fill the dustbin’, ‘donate the dustbin’ may be taken up to generate the awareness among the rail users.



20/08/2017: Swachh Stations (Clean Stations): This day should be dedicated to intensive cleaning of all stations other than A1 and A category. Segregation of waste should be encouraged by setting up of separate dustbins. Plastic bottle crushers should be installed with CSR funding so that plastic thrown does not choke drains or water outlets. All efforts should be made to ensure at least one platform at important stations to be “zero waste”, i.e. litter-free. During the “Swachhta Pakhwada”, it should be ensured that equipment using Solar Power should be functional, wherever installed. Efforts should be made to discourage use of plastic and during the period at least one station in the Zonal Railway should be plastic free. The activities should be monitored through CCTVs and details of activities should be logged and sent to the Railway Board at the end of the “Swachhta Pakhwada” as part of the comprehensive report.



21/08/2017: Swachh Railgaadi (Clean Train): Intensive inspection/cleaning of listed trains should be undertaken by teams of officers and staff to ensure cleanliness onboard.



22/08/2017: Swachh Railgaadi (Clean Train): Intensive inspection/cleaning of all other trains not covered in drive dated 21/08/17 should be undertaken on this day. All trains have to be inspected in the washing lines, in railway yards and also at stations. Train inspections to include checks on toilets and quality of linen. Suggestions/feedback should also be obtained from passengers and immediate action initiated.



23/08/2017: Swachh Parisar (Clean Work Place): Intensive drive should be undertaken to clean up and improve offices including Hospitals, Schools, Coaching Depots and Lobbys. Required amenities in the circulating areas of station complexes be ensured and unauthorized encroachments removed. Cleaning of all drains to be undertaken.



24/08/2017: Swachh Parisar: (Clean Residential Premises) Residential Premises including Railway Colony, Retiring/Waiting Rooms, Rest Houses and Dormitories, Running Rooms etc., should be taken up for intensive cleaning on this day. Plasters wherever falling should be repaired along with other repairs on walls/roofs/floors and electric fittings should be carried out. Intensive drive should be undertaken to clean up garbage. Areas which are normally ignored should be covered. Participation under CSR be called for setting up of waste to energy plants in railway colonies. Railway hospitals/Health Units should be cleaned intensively on this day. Efforts for segregation of waste be given a push. Children should be encouraged to keep the premises clean. Beautification of premises by pruning of trees, plantation and landscaping can be undertaken.



25/08/2017: Swachh Ahar: On this day intensive cleaning of all canteens should be taken up.



26/08/2017: Swachh Ahar: In continuation to station vending units, on this day intensive cleaning of all pantry cars in trains should be taken up. All Catering Units should be directed to clean their premises and ensure that clean and hygienic food is served. Samples of food can be taken for checking and feedback of passengers obtained on the quality of food served.



27/08/2017: Swachh Neer (Clean Water): Intensive inspection of all water installations including filter plants, sources of water supply, water taps for drinking water at stations as well as trains shall be undertaken.



28/08/2017: Swachh Neer (Clean Water): Intensive inspection of all water installations in offices, Railway Colonies/Hospitals/Health Units/Schools should be taken up on this day.

It must be ensured that quality potable water is available and there is no shortage of water supply at any of passenger service locations like waiting rooms, retiring rooms, platforms, trains, etc. Inspection of water vending machines, water coolers should be undertaken for cleaning and sample checks should be conducted on quality of water. Efforts for setting up rain harvesting plants and recycling plants should be strengthened. It should be ensured that there is no problem of water stagnation anywhere in Railway premises.



29/08/2017: Swachh Prasadhan: The day should be dedicated to intensive cleaning of all toilet blocks at railway stations, coaching depots, trains and surrounding areas. Water availability, leaking pipes, drainage systems should be paid attention to and broken items replaced wherever required. People should be encouraged to desist from open defecation in areas approaching railway stations or on tracks.



30/08/2017: Swachh Competition: A sense of healthy competition for cleaning should be inculcated and commendation be given to those units which are found perennially/regularly cleaned. Supervisors/staff working on cleaning activities should be suitably recognized.



31/08/2017: Review/Briefing: On this day, the work carried out during the Pakhwada should be reviewed and a detailed report with photos and videos should be uploaded on the website of each Railway. Due coverage of the drive should be ensured in social/print/electronic media.



As part of the Clean Energy drive, equipments fitted with Solar Energy will be made fully functional during this period. Proposals for solar energy fitments will be expedited.

Special emphasis will be given to A1 and A category Stations for cleanliness in passenger and non-passenger areas including the approach to the stations.



Suitable Senior Officers will be nominated to monitor the campaign at different levels. It is also proposed to do monitoring of cleanliness through CCTV wherever installed.



Some 200 Trains have also been identified for special attention regarding cleanliness during this fortnight. The list of trains is given below.



A. Premium Trains:

1. All Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duranto Trains.

2. All Jan Shatabdi and Samapark Kranti Trains.

3. All New Products like Gatiman, Tejas, Hamsafar and Antyodaya.

B. Other Trains: Check the detailed list here.