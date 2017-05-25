Railways' post growth in passenger traffic, revenue

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry on Thursday reported a rise in passenger traffic and revenue generation during 2016-17.

According to the ministry, sustained efforts during the last three years have allowed it to arrest negative growth and enhance passenger earnings.

"For the first time in recent year negative growth has been ceased and increase in the number of passenger and earning started," the ministry said in a statement highlighting its achievements during the last three years.

As per official data, the railways` passenger traffic increased by one per cent in 2016-17 to 822.1 crore passengers from 815.1 crore ferried during 2015-16.

"Passenger earnings in 2016-17 was estimated at Rs 2,000 crore more than last year. The total earnings in 2016-17 are estimated to be around Rs 47,400 crore. This is the highest ever passenger earnings," the ministry said.

In terms of enhanced amenities, passengers were provided with free "WiFi at 142 stations" and free optional travel insurance.

The ministry pointed out that it has implemented 262 new services -- by giving extensions to 135 trains. During the period under review -- five new Humsafar Express trains, two new Antodaya trains and one each of high-speed "feature rich" Tejas and Mahamana Express were started.

Besides, 36 per cent capacity augmentation was achieved as 155,949 additional berths were made available in the last three years.

In addition, average speed of 350 trains were increased and 104 trains were converted to "Superfast Express" in 2016-17.