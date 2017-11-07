Railways starts SMS based alerts for delayed trains

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways has commenced facility of information to passengers through short messaging service (SMS) regarding status of trains running late by more than one hour.

This facility has been made available from 3rd November 2017. Initially this facility has been started for passengers booked on all Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Tejas and Gatimaan trains.

SMS giving status of late running is being sent to passengers who are boarding the trains at intermediate stations so that they can reach the station in time for the train.

SMS will be sent to passengers who had given their mobile numbers at the time of booking the ticket both for e-ticket and PRS (counter) ticket.