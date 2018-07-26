हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Railways to complete installation of environment-friendly toilets in all coaches by 2019

As of now, approximately 70 percent of the total passenger carrying coaches over Indian Railways have been installed with bio-toilets.

New Delhi: Indian Railways is planning to complete the project of environment-friendly bio-toilets in railway coaches by 2019, Minister of State of Railways, Rajen Gohain has said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

The ministry informed that as of now, approximately 70 percent of the total passenger carrying coaches over Indian Railways have been installed with bio-toilets. It also proposed to complete the work of installation of bio-toilets in balance coaches by 2019.

“For this, all new coaches, being turned out from coach production units of Indian Railways, are fitted with bio-toilets and all railway workshops have been instructed to retro-fit bio-toilets in all the existing in-service eligible coaches undergoing mid-life rehabilitation and periodical overhaul,” a ministry release said.

Retro-fitment of bio-toilets is also being done in coaching depots, the statement added.

