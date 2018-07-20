हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Railways to have 100% bio-toilets by 2019

The toilets on the entire rail netwok, whether passenger trains, express, Duronto, Rajdhani or unreserved ones, will be replaced with bio toilets.

Railways to have 100% bio-toilets by 2019

New Delhi: Indian Railways will have 100 per cent bio toilets by next year that will make tracks safe and eliminate defacation on the rail lines, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He said that bio toilets was one of the most successful stories of the Railways as 60 per cent of the coaches have already been fitted with it so far.

"The toilets on the entire rail netwok, whether passenger trains, express, Duronto, Rajdhani or unreserved ones, will be replaced with bio toilets. We have already completed alomost 60 per cent of the coaches.

"The work on the balance is going on expeditiously and by next year, it will be 100 per cent bio toilets in the railways," the Minister said.

He said this will completely eliminate defacation on the tracks, which is not only unhygenic but affects rail safety because the uric acid damages them, causing accidents.

"The Railways proposed to complete the work of installation of bio-toilets in balance coaches in 2019. An outlay of Rs 1,220 crore has been provided for completion of this work," Goyal said during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha.

He said work was on to retro-fit additional vaccum- assisted flushing units in these toilets, which have been developed with the help of the DRDO under the 'Make In India' drive instead of importing them.

Tags:
Indian RailwaysRailways bio toiletsPiyush GoyalIndia rail netwok

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close