Railways to introduce six new trains, enhance frequency of two

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Monday announced it will introduce six new trains under the Tejas, Humsafar and Antyodaya schemes while enhancing the frequency of two trains.

The new trains to be introduced soon include a six days a week Tejas between New Delhi and Chandigarh, as well as between Lucknow and Anand Vihar; a weekly Humsafar express between Sealdah and Jammu Tawi; a tri-weekly Humsafar express between Allahabad and Anand Vihar; a weekly Antyodaya express between Darbhanga and Jalandhar and a weekly Antyodaya express between Bilaspur and Ferozepur.

Besides, the frequency of the 12595/12596 and 12571/12572 Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Humsafar expresses is being enhanced to thrice and four times a week respectively.

The Railways has already hiked speed of 17 trains by raising sectional speed and has introduced additional stoppages to 13 trains besides upgrading several mail and express trains to superfast trains.