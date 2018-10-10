Railways to offer 'vrat ka khana' during Navaratri: Here's the menu

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Railways

The menu consists of satvik diet like sabudana, sendha namak, kuttu ka atta, and certain vegetables.

Railways to offer &#039;vrat ka khana&#039; during Navaratri: Here&#039;s the menu

New Delhi: With the beginning of Navaratri on Wednesday, the Indian Railways has come up with a seasonal addition to its e-catering menu. During the Navratri festival, the IRCTC will offer 'vrat ka khana' (food during fasting) as a part of its e-catering menu.

The catering arm of Railways said that it has decided to introduce a fresh menu from October 10 to October 18, keeping in mind the ritualistic fast observed by many during the festival. The menu consists of satvik diet like sabudana, sendha namak, kuttu ka atta, and certain vegetables.

In a statement, the IRCTC said, "This year IRCTC, in a bid to make train travel during this time of the year less of a hassle, is offering 'vrat ka khana' as a part of its e-catering menu."

These special meals will be available through select restaurants and at hand-picked stations on the Indian Railways network.

As on date, it will be available at Nagpur, Ambala, Jaipur, Itarsi, Jhansi, Nasik, Ratlam, Daund, Mathura, Nizamuddin and Lucknow, the statement said.

Items like Navratri thali, sabudana khichdi, lassi, fruit chats can be pre-ordered on IRCTC's e-Catering website www.Ecatering.Irctc.Co.In or 'Food-on-track' app.

Orders can be placed at least two hours before scheduled journey time with a valid PNR, it said, adding passengers may opt to pre-pay or on delivery, based on convenience.

(With inputs from agencies)

