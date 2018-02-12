Rajasthan Budget 2018-19: Raje announces loan waiver for farmers; 10% cut in DLC rates

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, presenting the last state Budget on Monday, announced one-time loan waiver of up to Rs 50,000 for small and marginal farmers in the state.

Raje, who also holds finance portfolio, informed the house that the decision of loan waiver up to Rs 50,000 will cost Rs 8,000 crore to the exchequer.

She announced setting up a farmer loan relief commission where farmers can approach and present their side for getting relief on merit basis.

The Raje government has also announced 10 percent cut in District Lease Committee (DLC) rates, a move that is expected to boost real estate market in the state.

Rajasthan government has said that it will waive off land tax, reduce stamp duty and land registration fees. Department of Information & Public Relations, Rajasthan has tweeted:

The chief minister also announced free travel for people above 80 years of age and one attendee on half fare in the state roadways buses.

The Rajasthan CM said that there will be an Annapurna Rasoi in every district collector office of the state. All 500 Annapurna Rasoi Vans would become operational by March 2018, she added.

Hike in honorarium to Anganwadi workers, underpass from Ramniwas garden to delhi road for a better traffic management, biogas plants in cow shelters were among other announcements.

