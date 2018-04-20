Rajdhani, Duronto passengers to get free Rail Neer bottles if journey gets delayed beyond 20 hours

New Delhi: Passengers travelling by Rajdhani and Duronto will be given an additional free bottle of Rail Neer in case their journey is extended beyond 20 hours due to late running of trains, a Railway circular has said.

Currently, passengers onboard Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi trains get a complementary bottle of Rail Neer along with disposable cup as soon as they are seated. They also get another free bottle if their scheduled journey is of 20 hours duration or more.

"For trains running late, a second bottle of Rail Neer packaged drinking water should also be served to passengers subject to the train running late by more than two hours and total travelling time of a passengers is more than 20 hours," the circular said.

"In case of trains managed by licensees, Railway should make payment to the licensees for supplying newspaper and Rail Neer Packaged drinking water (as per actual supply during teh course of scheduled/late running of trains) as the cost of these items are separately included in the fare, the circular further said.

Assuming, a passenger is travelling on the New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani, his scheduled journey is of around 19 hours. Under the new circular, he will get a bottle of Rail Neer, only if he reaches his destination more than two hours late after covering a journey time of more than 20 hours, an official told PTI.

This will come as a relief to passengers who often have to pay vendors to get water on long-train journeys.

With PTI Inputs