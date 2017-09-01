close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rajiv Kumar takes charge as Niti Aayog vice-chairman

Rajiv Kumar replaced Arvind Panagariya, an Indian-American economist who left the think tank yesterday to return to academia.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 10:35
Rajiv Kumar takes charge as Niti Aayog vice-chairman

New Delhi: Noted economist Rajiv Kumar on Friday took over as the vice-chairman of government think tank Niti Aayog.

Kumar replaced Arvind Panagariya, an Indian-American economist who left the think tank yesterday to return to academia.

Kumar was a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR). He holds a DPhil in economics from Oxford and a PhD from Lucknow University.

Earlier, he had also served as Secretary General of industry association Ficci.

He was a member of the National Security Advisory Board between 2006 and 2008.

Kumar had also served as the chief economist of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and held senior positions in the Asian Development Bank, the Indian Ministry of Industries, and the Ministry of Finance.

TAGS

Rajiv KumarNITI Aayog Vice-ChairmanNiti AayogArvind Panagariya

From Zee News

Audi Q7 petrol India launch today- Here&#039;s what you should know
Automobiles

Audi Q7 petrol India launch today- Here's what you sho...

Operation Clean Money: 14,000 properties of Rs 1 crore each under I-T scanner
Economy

Operation Clean Money: 14,000 properties of Rs 1 crore each...

Bonds issued outside can get listed on IFSC exchanges: Sebi
Markets

Bonds issued outside can get listed on IFSC exchanges: Sebi

Economy

RBI chief Urjit Patel warns against farm loan waivers

Snapdeal kicks off 3-day festive sale; offers huge discount across various product categories
Companies

Snapdeal kicks off 3-day festive sale; offers huge discount...

Air India receives good response to auction of 14 properties
Companies

Air India receives good response to auction of 14 propertie...

Some stalled projects tarnishing image of entire sector: CREDAI
Real Estate

Some stalled projects tarnishing image of entire sector: CR...

Companies

Royal Dutch Shell eyes 1,500 petrol pumps in 10 years in In...

FM hopeful of 7% GDP as manufacturing &#039;bottoms out&#039;
Economy

FM hopeful of 7% GDP as manufacturing 'bottoms out...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video