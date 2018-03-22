Rawat govt allocates Rs 45,585 crore for Uttarakhand Budget; Top 10 highlights

New Delhi: The BJP government in Uttarakhand has presented their second budget on Thursday. While presenting Budget 2018, the Trivendra Singh Rawat government stated that for the fiscal year 2018-19, a budget allocation of Rs 45,585 crore has been fixed, which is higher by 14.08 percent from the previous year of FY18.

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant has presented Rawat government budget in the state assembly on Thursday.

Here are the top highlights of Uttarakhand Budget 2018:

1. The Rawat government said that in all government schemes, Direct Benefit Transfer will be incorporated by 2020. Apart from this, they plan to construct 5,000 homestays, also they will invest in nearly 1 lakh youth for making them skilled.

2. The Rawat government will focus on creating more job opportunities for citizens, and for that, they will create 200 start-ups.

3. Health was also taken care during the announcement of Uttarakhand Budget 2018, as the Rawat government there plans to build the trauma centre, blood bank, and ICU in all 13 districts of the state.

4. For below poverty line people, the Rawat government will launch proper LPG connection, electricity facility and insurance to them.

5. To make Uttarakhand an attractive investing spot, the Rawat government has decided an arrangement of investment summit, for which they will allocate Rs 25 crore.

6. For irrigation department, the Rawat government has allotted Rs 40 crore for making dams.

7. To provide loan to farmers under "Uttarakhand Deendayal Farmer Welfare Scheme", the Rawat government has allotted a total Rs 30 crore.

8. For working women, "Rashtriya Krech Yojana" has been launched, along with the Budget of Rs 3.70 crore.

9. For hygienic drinking water, Rs 40 crore has allocated by the Rawat government in the Budget 2018.

10. Allocation of Rs 10 crore was made for making of warehouses for Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) storage.