close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

RBI comfortable with repo rate vs CPI target rate: Deputy Governor

The difference now stands at 2 percent, after the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent, above the central bank`s inflation target of 4 percent.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 16:20
RBI comfortable with repo rate vs CPI target rate: Deputy Governor

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India is "comfortable" with interest rates being "slightly" higher than its stated preference of having a difference between the repo rate and the inflation target of 1.75 percent, Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said on Wednesday.

The difference now stands at 2 percent, after the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent, above the central bank`s inflation target of 4 percent.

"I think we are just slightly outside of the range of 1.75 percent and we are comfortable with that," Acharya said.

TAGS

RBIRBI Deputy Governor Viral AcharyaRBI Monetary policy reviewRBI rate cutReverse repo rateReverse repo rate cut

From Zee News

RBI aims to keep retail inflation near 4% on &#039;durable basis&#039;
Economy

RBI aims to keep retail inflation near 4% on 'durable...

Economy

RBI rate cut important step for sustained growth: Finance M...

RBI becomes first central bank in Asia to cut rates this year
Economy

RBI becomes first central bank in Asia to cut rates this ye...

Tata group to be title sponsor of Mumbai Marathon for next 10 years
Companies

Tata group to be title sponsor of Mumbai Marathon for next...

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Who said what
Economy

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Who said what

Economy

Subdued inflation prompts RBI to reduce key lending rates

7th Pay Commission: Evolving momentum of inflation to be determined by implementation of HRA, says RBI
Economy

7th Pay Commission: Evolving momentum of inflation to be de...

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Here are the key highlights
Economy

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Here are the key highlights

Market retreats from record, post RBI policy review
Markets

Market retreats from record, post RBI policy review

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video