RBI continuing to press ahead for smooth transmission of monetary policy: Urjit Patel

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 16:35
RBI Governor Urjit Patel on Wednesday said that the central bank will continue to press ahead for a more fluid and smooth transmission of monetary policy.

He further said that combined state and central government deficit in India is among highest in G20 nations.

Now there is need for high level working group to look into legal framework and swift dispute resolution in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

RBI Governor also makes a case for unified regulator for IFSC.

"A unified financial regulatory framework providing for a single regulator for GIFT City could contribute to better regulation and supervision of the financial entities," Patel said during the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017 at Gandhinagar.

"While individual regulators can supervise the entities initially when the size of the business is small, a unified regulator would be necessary to pay undivided attention to the IFSC. Work on the design of such a framework should begin soon so as to be able to implement this in time," he added.

With Agency Inputs

First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 16:17
