close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

RBI cuts key rate by 0.25%; to lower home, auto EMIs

In line with record low retail inflation, the RBI Governor headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent and the reverse repo by similar proportion to 5.75 percent.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 14:55
RBI cuts key rate by 0.25%; to lower home, auto EMIs

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday slashed benchmark lending rate by 0.25 percent to 6 percent citing reduction in upside risk to inflation, a move that will lower EMIs for home, auto and personal loans.

This is the first rate cut since October 2016 and the interest rate is now at 6-year low.

In line with record low retail inflation, the RBI Governor headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent and the reverse repo by similar proportion to 5.75 percent.

The MPC has also decided to keep the policy stance neutral and to watch incoming data with a view to keeping headline inflation close to 4 percent.

It stressed on urgent need to reinvigorate private investments, clear infrastructure bottlenecks and provide a major thrust to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

RBI said it is working in close coordination with the government to resolve large stressed corporate borrowings and recapitalise public sector banks.

TAGS

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)Reverse repo rate cutReverse repo rateMonetary Policy Committee

From Zee News

RBI aims to keep retail inflation near 4% on &#039;durable basis&#039;
Economy

RBI aims to keep retail inflation near 4% on 'durable...

RBI comfortable with repo rate vs CPI target rate: Deputy Governor
Economy

RBI comfortable with repo rate vs CPI target rate: Deputy G...

Economy

RBI rate cut important step for sustained growth: Finance M...

RBI becomes first central bank in Asia to cut rates this year
Economy

RBI becomes first central bank in Asia to cut rates this ye...

Tata group to be title sponsor of Mumbai Marathon for next 10 years
Companies

Tata group to be title sponsor of Mumbai Marathon for next...

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Who said what
Economy

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Who said what

Economy

Subdued inflation prompts RBI to reduce key lending rates

7th Pay Commission: Evolving momentum of inflation to be determined by implementation of HRA, says RBI
Economy

7th Pay Commission: Evolving momentum of inflation to be de...

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Here are the key highlights
Economy

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Here are the key highlights

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video