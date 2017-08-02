RBI cuts key rate by 0.25%; to lower home, auto EMIs

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday slashed benchmark lending rate by 0.25 percent to 6 percent citing reduction in upside risk to inflation, a move that will lower EMIs for home, auto and personal loans.

This is the first rate cut since October 2016 and the interest rate is now at 6-year low.

In line with record low retail inflation, the RBI Governor headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent and the reverse repo by similar proportion to 5.75 percent.

The MPC has also decided to keep the policy stance neutral and to watch incoming data with a view to keeping headline inflation close to 4 percent.

It stressed on urgent need to reinvigorate private investments, clear infrastructure bottlenecks and provide a major thrust to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

RBI said it is working in close coordination with the government to resolve large stressed corporate borrowings and recapitalise public sector banks.