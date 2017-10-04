close
RBI disappoints by keeping its rates unchanged: FICCI

 Real interest rates remain unduly high and a cut in policy and lending rates would have helped propel demand for interest sensitive sectors such as consumer durables, auto and housing

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 18:57

New Delhi: Commenting on the monetary policy announced President FICCI, Pankaj Patel has said that FICCI is disappointed that the MPC has chosen to hold the repo rate and not reduce it.

FICCI had sought a 100 bps reduction in interest rate."In context of the current industrial situation, we felt that there was a need for a further cut in the repo rate. Growth conditions remain under strain which is reflected in the persistently weak investment activity and the first quarter GDP growth numbers," said Patel.

"While Reserve Bank of India in the policy statement cites inflationary pressures to remain a concern, FICCI feels that we need to give equal consideration to growth prospects. At this juncture, we need a feel-good factor in the economy that would motivate people to spend and buy more. Real interest rates remain unduly high and a cut in policy and lending rates would have helped propel demand for interest sensitive sectors such as consumer durables, auto and housing," he added.

Adding to this Patel said that the internal study group formed by RBI to assess the efficacy of MCLR from the point of view of monetary transmission has submitted its report and states that effective transmission of monetary policy has not transpired."We would examine this detailed report once it is placed for public comments," he added.

