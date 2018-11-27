हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI

RBI eases hedging norms for ECBs

The relaxed norms will apply to the ECBs with a maturity period between 3 and 5 years, the central bank said in a notification.

RBI eases hedging norms for ECBs

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank Monday relaxed norms for external commercial borrowings (ECBs) by reducing the mandatory hedging provision to 70 percent from the current 100 percent.

The relaxed norms will apply to the ECBs with a maturity period between 3 and 5 years, the central bank said in a notification.

"On a further review of the extant provisions, it has been decided, in consultation with the Government of India, to reduce the mandatory hedge coverage from 100 percent to 70 percent for ECBs raised under Track I of the ECB framework..." it said.

Further, the RBI also clarified that the ECBs raised prior to this circular will be required to mandatorily roll over their existing hedge only to the extent of 70 percent of outstanding ECB exposure.

According to the RBI, Track I refers to medium-term foreign currency-denominated ECB with a minimum average maturity of 3-5 years.

Tags:
RBIhedging normsECBsReserve Bank

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close