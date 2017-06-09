close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

RBI Governor Urjit Patel to appear before Parl panel on July 6

RBI governor Urjit Patel will on July 6 appear before a parliamentary panel which has called him for the fourth time to discuss the demonetisation move.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 16:36
RBI Governor Urjit Patel to appear before Parl panel on July 6

New Delhi: RBI governor Urjit Patel will on July 6 appear before a parliamentary panel which has called him for the fourth time to discuss the demonetisation move.

On the previous two occasions, the central bank governor sought exemption saying that he was occupied with the monetary policy.

The Standing Committee on Finance, headed by Congress MP Verappa Moily, had questioned Patel once -- on January 18 -- on the move to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination notes.

"Patel has been asked to appear again before the panel on July 6 to brief the members about demonetisation as discussion on it is yet to be concluded," a member in the panel said.

The Committee had also called top finance ministry and RBI officials in January to discuss the impact of demonetisation.

As members could not complete their questions, the committee had decided to call the RBI governor and ministry officials again on a later date, after the Budget session.

Sources said that the members in the panel are likely to ask Patel about how much money has come back into the system.

The members will also enquire on when bank operations will be "normal".

TAGS

DemonetisationNote banRBI GovernorUrjit PatelParliamentary panel

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

GST Council to meet on June 11 to review rates, amend rules
Economy

GST Council to meet on June 11 to review rates, amend rules

SBI raises Rs 15,000 cr from QIP
Companies

SBI raises Rs 15,000 cr from QIP

PepsiCo launches India made Doritos from Bengal
Companies

PepsiCo launches India made Doritos from Bengal

&#039;Sensex among best performing indices globally during May&#039;
Markets

'Sensex among best performing indices globally during...

DECODED! SC order on law making Aadhaar mandatory for PAN, ITR filing
Personal Finance

DECODED! SC order on law making Aadhaar mandatory for PAN,...

Gold price slides further to Rs 29,425 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price slides further to Rs 29,425 per 10 grams

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video