RBI

RBI hikes Repo rate to 6.25%, Reverse Repo rate to 6%

On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation at its meeting today, the 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to hike the rates.

RBI hikes Repo rate to 6.25%, Reverse Repo rate to 6%

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday hiked the key policy rates for first time in four years.

RBI hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent and the reverse Repo rate to 6 percent, the first increase since January 2014 and kept the stance neutral.

On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation at its meeting today, the 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to hike the rates with all the members voting in favour of a rate hike.

RBI in its first bi -monthly resolution of 2018- 19 in April projected CPI inflation in the range of 4.7- 5.1 percent in H1:2018- 19 and 4.4 percent in H2, including the HRA impact for central government employees with risks tilted to the upside.

According to the early results of the Reserve Bank’s IOS , activity in the manufacturing sector is expected to moderate marginally in Q2:2018- 19 on account of deterioration in the overall business situation and order book.

The Central Bank has retained GDP growth for 2018- 19 at 7.4 percent in the April policy. "GDP growth is projected in the range of 7.5- 7.6 percent in H1 and 7.3- 7.4 percent in H2 , with risks evenly balanced," RBI said.

RBI has revised CPI inflation for 2018-19 to 4.8-4.9 percent in H1 and 4.7 percent in  H2.

Tags:
RBIRBI PolicyRBI key policy ratesRBI reverser repo rateRBI repo rate

