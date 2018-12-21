हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI

RBI limits total outstanding ECBs to 6.5% of GDP

Based on the gross domestic product (GDP) figures at March-end 2018, the soft limit works out to USD 160 billion for the current financial year, the RBI said.

RBI limits total outstanding ECBs to 6.5% of GDP

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Thursday announced a cap on the outstanding stock of external commercial borrowings (ECB) at 6.5 percent of GDP at current market prices.

Based on the gross domestic product (GDP) figures at March-end 2018, the soft limit works out to USD 160 billion for the current financial year, the RBI said in a statement.

"The outstanding stock of ECB as on September 30, 2018, stood at USD 126.29 billion," it said.

The decision to have a "rule-based dynamic limit" for outstanding stock of ECB at 6.5 percent of GDP at current market prices has been taken in consultation with the government, the RBI added.

ECBs refer to commercial loans in the form of bank loans, securitised instruments (floating rate notes and fixed rate bonds, non-convertible, optionally convertible or partially convertible preference shares), buyers' credit, suppliers' credit availed of from non-resident lenders with a minimum average maturity of 3 years.

Tags:
RBIECBs outstandingIndia GDPReserve Bank of India

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close