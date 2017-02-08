close
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Urjit Patel gives no respite to borrowers, keeps interest rates unchanged

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 14:50
New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the interest rates unchanged which will bring no respite to home, auto and corporate borrowers.

The 6-member Monetary Policy Committee, headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, kept the repo rate or the short term rate at which central bank lends to banks unchanged at 6.25 percent and reverse repo rate at 5.75 percent.

This is RBI's second monetary policy review after demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

Here are the live updates

RBI Governor Urjit Patel's press conference

- Effective February 28, limit on cash withdrawal will be enhanced to Rs 50,000

- Accessing economic conditions in short term tough due to demonetisation

- MPC is committed to achieve the targeted CPI of 4 percent

 

Key Highlights of Monetary Policy

-Current  account  deficit  is  likely  to  remain  muted  and  below  1  per  cent  of  GDP in 2016-
17.

-Decline in headline  CPI  inflation  in  November  and  December  has  been  larger  than  expected

- Headline CPI inflation in Q4 of 2016-17 is likely to be below 5 percent

- Inflation is projected in the range of 4.0 to 4.5 percent in first half of the financial year

- In the second half it will be in range of 4.5 to 5.0 per cent

- The  Committee  remains  committed  to  bringing  headline  inflation  closer  to  4.0  percent

- Excluding food and fuel, inflation has been unyielding at 4.9 percent since September

- Global growth is projected to pick up modestly in 2017

- RBI changes policy stance from "accommodative" to "neutral"

- All six members of MPC voted in favour of the decision

- Next monetary policy on April 5, 6

- See CPI at 4 percent within a band of +/- 2 percent in the medium term

- Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate stands at 6.75 percent

- RBI keeps CRR unchanged at 4 percent

- Sensex down over 100 points

- Expects rebound to 7.4 percent next year

- GDP Growth target lowered to 6.9 percent from earlier target of 7.1 percent

- Expect growth to recover sharply in FY 18

- See growth recover sharply

 

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 14:11
