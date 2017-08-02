close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

RBI monetary policy review today: Urjit Patel likely to cut interest rate by 0.25%

The outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting  headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel is being keenly awaited by all stakeholders including industry and stock markets.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 08:29
RBI monetary policy review today: Urjit Patel likely to cut interest rate by 0.25%

Mumbai: The 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel yesterday started two-day deliberations amid expectations of at least 0.25 percent cut in the key lending rate on Wednesday as inflation has cooled to record low levels.

The meeting's outcome today is being keenly awaited by all stakeholders including industry and stock markets.

Encouraged by significant price improvement, bankers expect Reserve Bank of India to change its monetary stance and cut benchmark lending rate by at least 0.25 percent.

Some expect that the central bank may go for an even more aggressive rate cut as the retail inflation touched historic low of 1.54 percent in June.

The panel, in its previous bi-monthly review in June, had retained the repo rate at 6.25 percent for the fourth straight time citing risk to inflation.

"The MPC will meet on August 1 and 2, 2017 for the Third Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2017-18. The resolution of the MPC will be placed on the website at 2.30 pm on August 2, 2017," the central bank had said last month.

Commenting on the retail inflation data, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian had said the "paradigm shift" in inflationary process has been missed by all, who have made "systematic inflation forecast error", apparently referring to the RBI.

In the last MPC, Patel had argued for avoiding "premature policy action" and waiting for more inflation data.

"Incoming data is expected to provide greater clarity on the durability of recent food and non-food disinflation," he had opined.

One of the MPC members, Ravindra Dholakia, however, had advocated a 50 basis point cut in the
repo rate, saying several noteworthy developments recently on prices and output fronts warrant a decisive policy action.

In a significant move, country's largest lender and market leader SBI had yesterday reduced interest rate on savings bank deposits by 50 basis points, a development which will have implications of the interest rate regime.

With PTI Inputs

TAGS

RBIRBI Monetary policy reviewRBI credit policyUrjit PatelRepo rateinterest rateInflationRetail inflationIndia's economic growthMPCIndia's industrial growth

From Zee News

RBI Monetary Policy Review today: Here&#039;s what analysts expect
Economy

RBI Monetary Policy Review today: Here's what analysts...

RBI to give &#039;junked notes&#039; figure after counting: Arun Jaitley
Economy

RBI to give 'junked notes' figure after counting:...

Markets

May save Rs 2,000 crore on rate cut: SBI

Subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 2 per cylinder, jet fuel by 2.3%
Economy

Subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 2 per cylinder, jet fuel b...

Next GST Council meet to decide on anti-profiteering mechanism
Economy

Next GST Council meet to decide on anti-profiteering mechan...

No middle seats for solo women travellers on Vistara flights
Companies

No middle seats for solo women travellers on Vistara flight...

Doklam effect? India raises concerns around Chinese firm Fosun&#039;s takeover of Gland Pharma
Companies

Doklam effect? India raises concerns around Chinese firm Fo...

Post GST price cuts, auto makers report strong sales in July
Auto News

Post GST price cuts, auto makers report strong sales in Jul...

Jio tactics will have telcos&#039; revenues falling 10% this fiscal
Companies

Jio tactics will have telcos' revenues falling 10% thi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video