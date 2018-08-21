हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees

RBI staff forum to go on two-day mass leave over pension issues

The forum will also submit a memorandum to the respective regional directors of all RBI centres on August 27.

RBI staff forum to go on two-day mass leave over pension issues

New Delhi: The United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees (UFRBOE) has said that its members will go on mass casual leave on September 5 and 6, pressing their long-pending demands over pension related issues.
The demands include updation of pension for contributory provident fund retainers and allow CPF/ additional provident fund for those recruited from 2012, among other demands.

In a press release UFRBOE said, "To express deep resentment at the attitude of the officials of the Government of India, RBI staff members have waited too long and the limit of patience is crossing and are left with no alternative but to observe two consecutive days strike action ( Mass casual leave on September 4 and 5, 2018)".

“It is also observed that the bank's top management despite their support to our pension related issues all along falters to take positive and correct steps in the face of intransigence of DFS, MoF, GOI and thus prolongs the denial to RBI staff and retirees which can not perpetuate and has to be resisted,” the release further stated.

