RBI stops supply of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes in several ATMs in Patna

New Delhi: Severe cash crunch in Patna has been frustrating city residents for a couple of days now, reminding them about the demonetisation days.

Several ATMs in Patna have been facing shortage of cash as the Reserve Bank of India has stopped supply of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes.

Over 300 ATM machines run by State Bank of India have run out of cash in the city. Chief manager of SBI main branch Sayyed Muzaffar-ud-din said that the bank branch is constantly trying to reach the RBI to address the issue.

He added that the bank branch is trying alternate means to provide cash to the people. He however expressed confidence that the matter will be solved soon.

The opposition on the other hand has alleged that the supply of big notes has been stopped because they were routed to Gujarat for the state elections.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal has alleged that the money is being used to buy votes in the state.

Rejecting RJD claims, Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Bihar Mangal Pandey has said that the opposition is suffering from 'Gujarat phobia'. He said that people should not lose their calm as it was a temporary problem while adding that the same will be resolved soon.