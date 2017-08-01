RBI to give 'junked notes' figure after counting: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce the amount of deposits of junked notes after the November 8 demonetisation as soon as the counting was completed.

"After demonetisation, the RBI was giving approximate figures. Now, they have to count every note. They have to take out the fake currency. That is yet to come. The RBI has taken that exercise to a very advanced level," Jaitley said in the Lok Sabha.

"Counting of billions of notes cannot take place overnight. The last tranche has come in July from cooperative banks. As soon as they complete the exercise, they will place the figures on deposits received and also on the fake currency. They will make a public declaration," Jaitley added in reply to a debate on Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2017-18.