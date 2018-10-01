हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI

RBI to inject Rs 36,000 crore into system in October

The auctions to purchase government bonds as part of the Open Market Operations (OMO) to manage liquidity in the system will be conducted in the second, third and fourth week of October.

RBI to inject Rs 36,000 crore into system in October

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank today announced that it will inject Rs 36,000 crore liquidity into the system through purchase of government bonds in October to meet the festival season demand for funds.

The auctions to purchase government bonds as part of the Open Market Operations (OMO) to manage liquidity in the system will be conducted in the second, third and fourth week of October.

"Based on an assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward and the seasonal growth in currency in circulation observed in build-up to the festive season, RBI has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under OMOs for an aggregate amount of Rs 360 billion in the month of October," the central bank said in a release.

The auctions, it further said, "would be conducted during the 2nd, 3rd and 4th week of October. The auction dates and the Government securities to be purchased in respective auctions would be communicated in due course".

Tags:
RBIRBI liquidityGovernment bondsopen market operations

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close