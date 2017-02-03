close
RBI to issue new Rs 100 bank notes soon, old notes to remain valid

PTI | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 21:16
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank will soon put into circulation new Rs 100 bank notes which will be similar to the design of the ones in Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005.

"The Reserve Bank will shortly issue Rs 100 denomination ban notes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005, with the inset letter R in both the number panels, bearing the signature of Dr Urjit R Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India," RBI said in a notification.

The year of printing '2017' will be on the reverse of the banknote.

RBI said the design of these bank notes to be issued now are similar in all respects to the Rs 100 bank notes in Mahatma Gandhi Series- 2005 issued earlier.

Among the features of the bank notes, there would be ascending size of numerals in the number panels, bleed lines, and enlarged identification mark on the obverse.

All the bank notes in the denomination of Rs 100 issued by the Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender, RBI added.

First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 20:06
