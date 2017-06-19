Reality check of viral message: 'Centre planning to link Aadhaar with land records of the owners'
The government has issued a clarification regarding a message going viral on social media including WhatsApp regarding proposal to link Aadhaar with land records of the owners. The centre has termed the letter fake.
“Letter attributed to Cabinet Secretariat on digitalisation of Land Records & subsequent linking of the same to AADHAR. The letter being widely circulated in the sections of social media is completely fake and mischievous:” Govt Sources
Letter being widely circulated in the sections of social media is completely fake and mischievous: Govt Sources
Letter attributed to Cabinet Secretariat on digitalisation of Land Records & subsequent linking of the same to AADHAR: Govt sources
The letter states that letters have been sent to all states and UTs directing them to digitize "land records, mutation records, sale and purchase records from year 1950- of any immovable property (see section 2 of the Income Tax Act 1961 and subsequently amended) including land (agricultural and non agricultural), houses (independent or Society) etc by 14 August 2017."