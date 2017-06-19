close
Reality check of viral message: 'Centre planning to link Aadhaar with land records of the owners'

The government has issued a clarification regarding a message going viral on social media including WhatsApp regarding proposal to link Aadhaar with land records of the owners. The centre has termed the letter fake.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 18:37
Reality check of viral message: &#039;Centre planning to link Aadhaar with land records of the owners&#039;

New Delhi: The government has issued a clarification regarding a message going viral on social media including WhatsApp regarding proposal to link Aadhaar with land records of the owners. The Centre has termed the letter fake.

“Letter attributed to Cabinet Secretariat on digitalisation of Land Records & subsequent linking of the same to AADHAR. The letter being widely circulated in the sections of social media is completely fake and mischievous:” Govt Sources

 

AADHAARdigitalisation of Land RecordsWhatsappland recordsMutation

